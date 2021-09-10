Bp Plc Sells 700 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bp Plc reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $342.08 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

