Bp Plc Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

AJG opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.85.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

