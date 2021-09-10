Bradford Gay Sells 11,631 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41.

Shares of AMWL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

