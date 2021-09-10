Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

