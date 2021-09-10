Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,466.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.