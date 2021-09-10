Brett J. Hart Sells 77,777 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UAL stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 17,476,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

