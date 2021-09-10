Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.34. 64,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,543,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

