BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

