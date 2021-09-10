BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 15,572 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.