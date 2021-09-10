BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $37.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.