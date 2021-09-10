BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,189 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $215.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.