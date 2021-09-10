BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 33,084 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

