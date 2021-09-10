BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.61. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

