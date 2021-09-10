Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

