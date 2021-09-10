Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,013 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,495. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.38.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

