Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Camping World reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Camping World by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 594,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,192. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

