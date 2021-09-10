Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,413,434 shares of company stock worth $457,074,149. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.68. 7,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,791. Carvana has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.43.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

