Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Employers by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Employers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. Employers has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

