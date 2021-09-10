Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce $2.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

