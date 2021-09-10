Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.51. iStar posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at $850,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iStar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 8.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iStar by 109.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

STAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

