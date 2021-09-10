Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TCMD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 million, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.