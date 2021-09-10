Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 485,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

