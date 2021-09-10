Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,515,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

