Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 456,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,754. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.