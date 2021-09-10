Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the highest is $4.76. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $8.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $23.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $301.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.