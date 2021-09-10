Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 44,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

