Brokerages Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report $8.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $8.78 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $37.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $49.47 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

