Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $113.33. 187,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

