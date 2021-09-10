Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.60). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

