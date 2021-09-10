Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TSC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $630.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.