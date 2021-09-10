Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Watsco by 45.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 12.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Watsco by 103,483.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $282.62. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,428. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.