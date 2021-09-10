Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $40.90

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Alcoa by 83.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 6,534,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.