Brokerages Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) PT at $27.71

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
ARD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Ardagh Group Company Profile
Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.