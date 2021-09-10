Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) PT at $18.43

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,056,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,026,568.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

