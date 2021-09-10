Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Target Price at GBX 77

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

CINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 61.94 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £850.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

