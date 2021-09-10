Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $120.83

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Entergy stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

