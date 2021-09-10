Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $105.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 21.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

