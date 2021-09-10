Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $31.40

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.17. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,763. The firm has a market cap of $682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

