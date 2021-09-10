Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 222.08

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217 ($2.84).

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IAG traded down GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 151.48 ($1.98). 39,907,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,606,049. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

