Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $72.63

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,385. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

