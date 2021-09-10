Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $59.88

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.88.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

