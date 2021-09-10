Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT at €26.60

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.60 ($31.29).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €26.42 ($31.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.77 and its 200-day moving average is €24.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.