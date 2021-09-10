Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $454.33

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,869. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.24. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

