Brokers Offer Predictions for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

