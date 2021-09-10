Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Credit Agricole S A’s 6th Largest Position

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $62,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

