Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.70.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

