BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

