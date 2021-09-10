BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. BTRS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,584,792 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $100,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $46,714,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $40,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

