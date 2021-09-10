Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.