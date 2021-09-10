Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $754.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $691.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.83. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $747.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

